Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-13.00 EPS.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
Shares of GTLS opened at $190.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.92. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLS
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.