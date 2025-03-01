Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-13.00 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $190.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.92. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

