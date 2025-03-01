The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Short Interest Update

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned 58.14% of Intelligent Real Estate ETF worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REAI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Intelligent Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

