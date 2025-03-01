Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,016,000 after buying an additional 204,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

