Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,461 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

