Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

GLD opened at $263.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $189.23 and a 1-year high of $272.32. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

