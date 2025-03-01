Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Trading Up 6% After Dividend Announcement

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.76. 1,216,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,644,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Venture Global Trading Up 8.8 %

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

