Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 351.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $3,197,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

CRMT stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $345.47 million, a P/E ratio of -51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

