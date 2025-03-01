Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.05 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $936.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,839.36. The trade was a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

