Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $81.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $68.21 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

