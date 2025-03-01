Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $786,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

