Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 618,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 301,308 shares.The stock last traded at $48.80 and had previously closed at $48.82.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Bitcoin ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

