MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INKT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
