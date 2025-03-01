John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.48. 67,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

