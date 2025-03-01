Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Up 101.6% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the January 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,083,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,262. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 160,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

