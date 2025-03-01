Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $9.92.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.