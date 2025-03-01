Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $9.92.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

