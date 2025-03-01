Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 863,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 977% from the average session volume of 80,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
