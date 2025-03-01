Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Update

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 327,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance
HNSBF remained flat at $3.00 on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.
About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
