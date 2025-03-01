Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sanatana Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of C$9.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.32.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

