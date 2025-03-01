SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND) Plans Dividend of $0.14

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:OBND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $26.54.
About SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.