SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND) Plans Dividend of $0.14

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OBND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

About SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

