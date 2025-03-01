Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.03), with a volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.66).

Caffyns Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 436.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.66. The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Caffyns (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Caffyns had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

