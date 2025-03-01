Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2598 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. 38,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,516. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.