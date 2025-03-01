Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2598 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. 38,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,516. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

