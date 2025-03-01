Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kion Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Kion Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,327. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.
About Kion Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.