Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kion Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Kion Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,327. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Get Kion Group alerts:

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.