VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Plans Dividend of $0.08

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0777 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.49. 1,586 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
