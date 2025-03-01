VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Plans Dividend of $0.08

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0777 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.49. 1,586 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

