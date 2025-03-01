iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Declares Dividend of $0.24 (BATS:BRLN)

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRLN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $52.16. 2,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

About iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

