iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Declares Dividend of $0.24 (BATS:BRLN)

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BRLN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $52.16. 2,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $53.00.
About iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.