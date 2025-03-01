Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.18), with a volume of 2223246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($7.04) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £218.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 32.67%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

