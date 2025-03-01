NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 471.20 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 470.90 ($5.92), with a volume of 34554938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.87).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.75 ($5.08).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.96.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart Lewis acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,072.78 ($3,864.65). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

Featured Articles

