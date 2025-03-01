Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance
Integrated BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,255. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62.
About Integrated BioPharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated BioPharma
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.