Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

Integrated BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,255. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

