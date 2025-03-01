FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) Plans Dividend of $0.15

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Stock Performance

XISE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 21,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (XISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

