Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 271.73 ($3.42), with a volume of 66343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.45).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The company has a market capitalization of £132.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Zotefoams

In other Zotefoams news, insider Ronan Cox acquired 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.40 ($12,492.01). Insiders bought a total of 3,298 shares of company stock worth $1,023,282 over the last three months. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

