WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,120,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the previous session’s volume of 237,930 shares.The stock last traded at $31.22 and had previously closed at $31.56.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,187,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

