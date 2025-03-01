iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Short Interest Up 292.8% in February

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 292.8% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INRO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $27.85. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.49. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

