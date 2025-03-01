Insider Buying: 77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Director Acquires 90,836 Shares of Stock

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM – Get Free Report) Director William Michael O’keeffe purchased 90,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$516,856.84.

77 (CHM.TO) Price Performance

About 77 (CHM.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 77 (CHM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 77 (CHM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.