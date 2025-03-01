Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Nicolas Catoggio Sells 5,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicolas Catoggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of Post stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Post by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 790,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

