iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $50,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $394.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

