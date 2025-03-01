Providence First Trust Co Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 164,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after acquiring an additional 313,398 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
