Providence First Trust Co Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 164,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after acquiring an additional 313,398 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.