The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $192.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $259,876.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,523 shares in the company, valued at $111,425,112.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,445,461 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

