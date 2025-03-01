Providence First Trust Co Invests $246,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,893,000 after buying an additional 240,006 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

