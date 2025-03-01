Providence First Trust Co Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYBL. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.