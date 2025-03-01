Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $670.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.61. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
