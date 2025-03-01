Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 219,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $28.09 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

