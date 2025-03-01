Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 903,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 169,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 159,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000.

NYSEARCA DMBS opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

