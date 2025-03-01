Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.