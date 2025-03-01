Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.8% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

