Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes $416,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after acquiring an additional 202,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 267,269 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in DT Midstream by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after purchasing an additional 655,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 1,476.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 754,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.12 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

