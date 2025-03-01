Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Playtika has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $2,381,620.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,000,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,171,168.31. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

