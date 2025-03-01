Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 291,397 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 291,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 224,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

