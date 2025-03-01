Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,726 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,305 shares of company stock worth $14,954,985. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

