Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

