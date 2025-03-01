Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

