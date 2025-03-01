Regents of The University of California Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 133,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Surrozen comprises 0.6% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
Separately, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surrozen by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRZN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Surrozen Trading Down 3.1 %
Surrozen stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
